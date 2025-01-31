Shimla Traders Combat Drug Smuggling with Reward Scheme
Shimla Beopar Mandal introduces a reward initiative for shopkeepers who provide information on chitta smuggling. Emphasizing community involvement, the scheme aims to curb the local drug menace. The Mandal assures that such intelligence will be shared with the police to aid in tackling this issue.
- Country:
- India
Shimla Beopar Mandal has embarked on a mission to thwart drug smuggling in the district by announcing an initiative to reward shopkeepers who provide credible information on 'chitta' smuggling activities.
During a recent traders' meeting, led by Shimla Beopar Mandal President Raj Kumar Aggarwal, it was resolved that shopkeepers who come forward with useful intelligence will be duly rewarded.
While there are suspicions of some shopkeepers being involved, steps are being taken to ensure they monitor their employees diligently. The Mandal will relay information to the police, reinforcing community efforts against this dangerous drug.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as Bihar Firing Incident Raises Concerns Over Law Enforcement
Justice Department Intensifies Immigration Law Enforcement
Crackdown Intensifies: Delhi's Pre-Poll Law Enforcement Blitz
Countdown to Delhi Elections: Law Enforcement Clamps Down on MCC Violations
Law enforcement says a small aircraft is down near Washington's Reagan Airport and takeoffs and landings are halted, reports AP.