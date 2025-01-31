Left Menu

Shimla Traders Combat Drug Smuggling with Reward Scheme

Shimla Beopar Mandal introduces a reward initiative for shopkeepers who provide information on chitta smuggling. Emphasizing community involvement, the scheme aims to curb the local drug menace. The Mandal assures that such intelligence will be shared with the police to aid in tackling this issue.

31-01-2025
  • India

Shimla Beopar Mandal has embarked on a mission to thwart drug smuggling in the district by announcing an initiative to reward shopkeepers who provide credible information on 'chitta' smuggling activities.

During a recent traders' meeting, led by Shimla Beopar Mandal President Raj Kumar Aggarwal, it was resolved that shopkeepers who come forward with useful intelligence will be duly rewarded.

While there are suspicions of some shopkeepers being involved, steps are being taken to ensure they monitor their employees diligently. The Mandal will relay information to the police, reinforcing community efforts against this dangerous drug.

