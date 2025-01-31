Left Menu

Scandal on the Baltic: Norwegian Ship Seized Over Cable Sabotage

Norwegian authorities seized a Norwegian ship with an all-Russian crew, suspected of damaging a telecom cable in the Baltic Sea. This action follows a broader investigation by Sweden and Latvia into cable sabotage in the region, with heightened NATO security presence due to recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:47 IST
Scandal on the Baltic: Norwegian Ship Seized Over Cable Sabotage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic move on Friday, Norwegian police seized a Norwegian-owned ship operated by an all-Russian crew, following suspicions of its involvement in damaging a crucial telecom cable in the Baltic Sea.

The vessel, known as Silver Dania, was detained at the behest of Latvian authorities, assisted by Norway's coast guard, as confirmed by officers from Tromsoe. This intervention comes amidst heightened tensions in the Baltic region, following multiple disruptions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Baltic Sea area remains on high alert, with NATO increasing its presence through naval assets in response to continued outages. The situation implicates broader geopolitical stakes as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025