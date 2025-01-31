Scandal on the Baltic: Norwegian Ship Seized Over Cable Sabotage

In a dramatic move on Friday, Norwegian police seized a Norwegian-owned ship operated by an all-Russian crew, following suspicions of its involvement in damaging a crucial telecom cable in the Baltic Sea.

The vessel, known as Silver Dania, was detained at the behest of Latvian authorities, assisted by Norway's coast guard, as confirmed by officers from Tromsoe. This intervention comes amidst heightened tensions in the Baltic region, following multiple disruptions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Baltic Sea area remains on high alert, with NATO increasing its presence through naval assets in response to continued outages. The situation implicates broader geopolitical stakes as the investigation unfolds.

