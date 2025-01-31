Historic Connectivity Advancements Post Article 370 Abrogation
President Droupadi Murmu announced positive development and connectivity improvements in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Key infrastructure projects like the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and Chenab Bridge have been completed, enhancing access across the region. Peaceful elections highlight a turning point in the territory's governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu praised the conducive environment for development in Jammu and Kashmir following the removal of Article 370, during her address to both Houses of Parliament.
She commended the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the region, highlighting it as a significant achievement for the people.
Murmu detailed the completion of major infrastructure projects, including the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and the world's highest Chenab Bridge, enhancing connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Article 370
- development
- Murmu
- Parliament
- elections
- railway
- infrastructure
- connectivity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole Amidst Delhi Elections
Delhi Residents Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Ahead of Elections
BJP Reveals Strong Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections
Mizoram Prepares for Comprehensive Local Council Elections
BJP Names Nine Candidates to Challenge AAP in Delhi Elections