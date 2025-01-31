Historic Connectivity Advancements Post Article 370 Abrogation

President Droupadi Murmu praised the conducive environment for development in Jammu and Kashmir following the removal of Article 370, during her address to both Houses of Parliament.

She commended the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the region, highlighting it as a significant achievement for the people.

Murmu detailed the completion of major infrastructure projects, including the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and the world's highest Chenab Bridge, enhancing connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

