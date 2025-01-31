Left Menu

Historic Connectivity Advancements Post Article 370 Abrogation

President Droupadi Murmu announced positive development and connectivity improvements in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Key infrastructure projects like the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and Chenab Bridge have been completed, enhancing access across the region. Peaceful elections highlight a turning point in the territory's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:54 IST
Historic Connectivity Advancements Post Article 370 Abrogation
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu praised the conducive environment for development in Jammu and Kashmir following the removal of Article 370, during her address to both Houses of Parliament.

She commended the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the region, highlighting it as a significant achievement for the people.

Murmu detailed the completion of major infrastructure projects, including the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link and the world's highest Chenab Bridge, enhancing connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025