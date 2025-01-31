Infiltration Foiled: Indian Army Neutralizes LeT Terrorists in Poonch

In a decisive operation, the Indian Army successfully thwarted a significant infiltration attempt by neutralizing two heavily armed terrorists associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The encounter took place along the Line of Control in the Khari Karmara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials reported on Friday.

The infiltration attempt was detected during the night in the Poonch sector, prompting alert troops to engage the intruders swiftly. A fierce gunfight ensued, leading to the neutralization of both terrorists. A search of the encounter site resulted in the recovery of three AK assault rifles and substantial ammunition, indicating a serious infiltration attempt.

Lieutenant General M V Sachindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, commended the White Knight Corps for their quick response and precise execution. The Indian Army reiterated its commitment to eradicating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)