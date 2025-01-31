Harish Kumar Gupta Takes Charge as Andhra Pradesh DGP
Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta has been named the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Andhra Pradesh, replacing Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Gupta assumed the role under full additional charge and previously held the position briefly during the 2024 general elections.
On Friday, seasoned IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta officially assumed the position of the Director General of Police (DGP) for Andhra Pradesh, succeeding Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who recently retired.
The state government had announced Gupta's appointment on Wednesday, granting him full additional charge of the critical role.
Gupta, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, previously served as the DGP during the 2024 general elections, appointed by the Election Commission of India, before being replaced by Rao after the TDP-led government assumed power.
