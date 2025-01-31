Left Menu

Longtime Treasury Official David Lebryk to Depart

David Lebryk, a longstanding official at the U.S. Treasury Department, is reportedly set to leave his nonpolitical role soon. This news was reported by the Washington Post, which cited three informed individuals.

