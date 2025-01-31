Longtime Treasury Official David Lebryk to Depart
David Lebryk, a longstanding official at the U.S. Treasury Department, is reportedly set to leave his nonpolitical role soon. This news was reported by the Washington Post, which cited three informed individuals.
Updated: 31-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:46 IST
David Lebryk, a veteran figure in the U.S. Treasury Department known for his nonpolitical roles over several decades, is anticipated to exit the agency shortly, according to reports.
The Washington Post has disclosed this development, having gathered information from three sources familiar with the situation.
His departure marks the end of a significant period of service within the department, where Lebryk has contributed for many years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
