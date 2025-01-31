Left Menu

India Pursues Extradition of Mumbai Terror Accused

India is collaborating with US authorities for the swift extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attack. The US Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's review petition has paved the way for his extradition to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:50 IST
Tahawwur Rana
  • Country:
  • India

India is taking concerted steps with American officials to expedite the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the man accused of involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana's path to extradition became clearer after the US Supreme Court dismissed his review petition on January 21, eliminating a significant legal hurdle.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed India's active engagement with US counterparts to resolve procedural matters swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

