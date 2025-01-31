SA Launches E-Waste Recycling Project in Mpumalanga to Tackle Waste Crisis

In a major step towards sustainable waste management, the South African government is launching an electronic waste (e-waste) recycling initiative in Mpumalanga to combat illegal dumping, safeguard the environment, and create job opportunities. The initiative aims to provide households with accessible e-waste collection points and guidance on responsible disposal of old electronic devices.

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Bernice Swarts, emphasized the urgency of the initiative, highlighting the environmental damage caused by improper disposal of electronic devices.

“The increasing number of electronic devices being used without a proper disposal system has led to the accumulation of hazardous waste, which contaminates our water and soil. We must change how residents think about waste and equip them with the necessary infrastructure to recycle responsibly,” Swarts stated at a service delivery imbizo in Bushbuckridge.

E-Waste Challenges in Bushbuckridge Local Municipality (BLM)

The Bushbuckridge Local Municipality (BLM) is among several regions struggling with poor waste management. Currently, only 20.6% of households have their refuse removed at least once a week, while a staggering 72.1% resort to illegal dumping.

The challenge is compounded by South Africa’s landfill crisis—many landfills across the country are expected to run out of space within the next six years if recycling efforts do not accelerate.

A Multi-Stakeholder Effort to Drive Sustainability

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), the Mpumalanga Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, Ehlanzeni District Municipality, BLM, industry stakeholders, and Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs).

Collection Infrastructure & Accessibility: The PROs will work alongside local enterprises and the municipality to establish designated collection points equipped with e-waste bins. These will prevent toxic substances from leaching into the environment and improve overall waste management.

Community Engagement & Education: The project includes public awareness campaigns to educate households, businesses, and schools on proper e-waste disposal methods and the long-term environmental benefits of recycling.

Job Creation & Economic Development: Local enterprises will manage collection points, providing employment opportunities for community members. The initiative is also expected to stimulate the recycling industry, supporting South Africa’s circular economy goals.

A Step Towards South Africa’s National Waste Management Goals

The initiative aligns with the National Waste Management Strategy 2020, which commits South Africa to:

Reduce waste sent to landfills

Increase recycling rates

Promote a circular economy

“Through this initiative, we are expanding partnerships with PROs to facilitate large-scale e-waste recycling. These organizations are crucial in ensuring sustainable waste management and positioning South Africa as a leader in responsible recycling,” Swarts added.

Future Expansion & Monitoring Progress

Performance Tracking: The government will closely monitor the project's progress by:

Measuring the volume of e-waste collected

Assessing the effectiveness of community awareness campaigns

Tracking the number of local jobs created

Scalability: If successful, the Bushbuckridge model will be replicated across other municipalities in Mpumalanga and beyond.

“This project is about more than waste management—it is about creating a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations. We will ensure its success so it can serve as a national model for responsible waste disposal,” Swarts concluded.

With landfill space running out and illegal dumping on the rise, South Africa's government is taking decisive steps to address e-waste pollution through accessible recycling solutions and economic opportunities. The Mpumalanga initiative is expected to pave the way for more sustainable waste management policies nationwide, ensuring environmental protection, job creation, and responsible consumer behavior in the years ahead.