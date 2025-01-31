Activist Involved in High-Profile Scam Now Faces Cheque Bounce Conviction

Snehamayi Krishna, the activist who gained notoriety following his accusations in the high-profile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam implicating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has now found himself on the wrong side of the law. On Thursday, a judicial verdict declared Krishna guilty in a cheque bounce case from 2015.

According to court records, Krishna had taken a loan from Kumar, a resident of Mysuru's outskirts. The repayment cheque, drawn from the Merchants Co-operative Bank, bounced when Kumar attempted to deposit it, leading to legal action. Consequently, Krishna has been ordered to repay the complete loan amount immediately, facing a potential six-month imprisonment if he fails.

Reacting to the court's decision, Krishna has expressed his intention to appeal the ruling in a higher court. Despite his current predicament, Krishna remains a key figure in the MUDA scam, having lodged complaints that led to investigations involving the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate.

