Activist Involved in High-Profile Scam Now Faces Cheque Bounce Conviction
Activist Snehamayi Krishna, known for his role in the alleged MUDA scam involving Karnataka's Chief Minister, has been convicted in a cheque bounce case. He must repay the loan amount or face imprisonment, while planning to challenge the verdict. His complaints have also sparked investigations into related scams.
Snehamayi Krishna, the activist who gained notoriety following his accusations in the high-profile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam implicating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has now found himself on the wrong side of the law. On Thursday, a judicial verdict declared Krishna guilty in a cheque bounce case from 2015.
According to court records, Krishna had taken a loan from Kumar, a resident of Mysuru's outskirts. The repayment cheque, drawn from the Merchants Co-operative Bank, bounced when Kumar attempted to deposit it, leading to legal action. Consequently, Krishna has been ordered to repay the complete loan amount immediately, facing a potential six-month imprisonment if he fails.
Reacting to the court's decision, Krishna has expressed his intention to appeal the ruling in a higher court. Despite his current predicament, Krishna remains a key figure in the MUDA scam, having lodged complaints that led to investigations involving the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate.
