Left Menu

Guardian Minister Debate: No Barrier To Raigad and Nashik Development

Maharashtra's development of Raigad and Nashik remains unaffected despite the lack of guardian ministers, says Minister Sanjay Shirsat. The appointments were stalled amid internal strife within Mahayuti. Current oversight is maintained by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, ensuring ongoing projects continue smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:48 IST
Guardian Minister Debate: No Barrier To Raigad and Nashik Development
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Raigad and Nashik will continue progressing despite the absence of appointed guardian ministers, assured state minister Sanjay Shirsat. He emphasized that ongoing development projects are under the vigilant watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two deputy CMs.

The hold-up in appointments arose from tensions within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, as reports indicated discontent regarding the list's composition, which was notably sparse on Shiv Sena members.

On January 18, the state had allocated responsibilities to leaders, yet a subsequent order on January 19 from the general administration department paused the appointments, casting uncertainty over administrative oversight. Shirsat predicts resolution to the issue imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025