Guardian Minister Debate: No Barrier To Raigad and Nashik Development

Maharashtra's Raigad and Nashik will continue progressing despite the absence of appointed guardian ministers, assured state minister Sanjay Shirsat. He emphasized that ongoing development projects are under the vigilant watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two deputy CMs.

The hold-up in appointments arose from tensions within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, as reports indicated discontent regarding the list's composition, which was notably sparse on Shiv Sena members.

On January 18, the state had allocated responsibilities to leaders, yet a subsequent order on January 19 from the general administration department paused the appointments, casting uncertainty over administrative oversight. Shirsat predicts resolution to the issue imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)