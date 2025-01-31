Uganda Supreme Court Declares Civilian Trials in Military Courts Unconstitutional

Uganda's highest judicial authority declared on Friday that prosecuting civilians in military courts is unconstitutional, ordering an immediate halt to such trials. The landmark decision benefits prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who has faced trial in a military court on several charges, including some carrying a potential death penalty.

Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo revealed the ruling, stating that civilian cases currently in military courts must be transferred to civilian judicial systems. This statement comes in response to criticism regarding the impartiality of military court proceedings against civilians, particularly those involved in political opposition.

Besigye, seized in Kenya last November and charged upon his return to Uganda, was a focus of international human rights concerns. His prosecution has been described as politically motivated by critics, including his wife, Winnie Byanyima, and human rights advocates. The Ugandan government has denied any violations of rights linked to these trials.

