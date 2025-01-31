Left Menu

Uganda Supreme Court Declares Civilian Trials in Military Courts Unconstitutional

Uganda's Supreme Court has ruled that civilians cannot be tried in military courts, labeling such prosecutions as unconstitutional. This ruling impacts ongoing trials like that of opposition figure Kizza Besigye. The decision mandates moving all civilian cases from military to civilian courts and addresses concerns over political motivations behind military trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:52 IST
Uganda Supreme Court Declares Civilian Trials in Military Courts Unconstitutional
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's highest judicial authority declared on Friday that prosecuting civilians in military courts is unconstitutional, ordering an immediate halt to such trials. The landmark decision benefits prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who has faced trial in a military court on several charges, including some carrying a potential death penalty.

Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo revealed the ruling, stating that civilian cases currently in military courts must be transferred to civilian judicial systems. This statement comes in response to criticism regarding the impartiality of military court proceedings against civilians, particularly those involved in political opposition.

Besigye, seized in Kenya last November and charged upon his return to Uganda, was a focus of international human rights concerns. His prosecution has been described as politically motivated by critics, including his wife, Winnie Byanyima, and human rights advocates. The Ugandan government has denied any violations of rights linked to these trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025