Maharashtra's Shiv Sena Leader Found Dead: A Murder Mystery Unfolds

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi took a grim turn when his body was discovered in an abandoned car in Gujarat's Valsad district.

Dhodi had been missing since January 20, and authorities have since launched an investigation, promising swift justice.

His family accused his brother of involvement, citing previous threats and connections to illegal activities. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil confirmed the arrest of four individuals as part of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)