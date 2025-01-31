Left Menu

Maharashtra's Shiv Sena Leader Found Dead: A Murder Mystery Unfolds

The body of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, missing since January 20 in Maharashtra, was discovered in an abandoned car in Gujarat. A probe is underway and police have arrested four suspects. Dhodi's family alleges involvement of his brother in his murder, demanding justice and accountability from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:06 IST
Maharashtra's Shiv Sena Leader Found Dead: A Murder Mystery Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi took a grim turn when his body was discovered in an abandoned car in Gujarat's Valsad district.

Dhodi had been missing since January 20, and authorities have since launched an investigation, promising swift justice.

His family accused his brother of involvement, citing previous threats and connections to illegal activities. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil confirmed the arrest of four individuals as part of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025