Left Menu

Indian Businessmen Go Missing in Iran: Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

Three Indian nationals have gone missing in Iran, sparking diplomatic exchanges between New Delhi and Tehran. The individuals traveled to Iran for business, but lost contact shortly after. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is actively engaging with Iranian authorities, emphasizing their safety and quick location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:29 IST
Indian Businessmen Go Missing in Iran: Diplomatic Efforts Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The disappearance of three Indian nationals in Iran has escalated into a diplomatic concern, with New Delhi urging Tehran to expedite efforts to locate them. Authorities have confirmed the missing individuals traveled for business but have not been heard from since their arrival.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized ongoing communication with the involved families and Iranian officials, highlighting India's firm stance on resolving the issue. Jaiswal assured that New Delhi is in constant contact with its embassy in Iran to bolster diplomatic measures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs continues to liaise with the Iranian Embassy in Delhi, as well as the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Tehran, seeking assistance to ensure the swift and safe return of the missing nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025