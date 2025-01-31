Indian Businessmen Go Missing in Iran: Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

The disappearance of three Indian nationals in Iran has escalated into a diplomatic concern, with New Delhi urging Tehran to expedite efforts to locate them. Authorities have confirmed the missing individuals traveled for business but have not been heard from since their arrival.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized ongoing communication with the involved families and Iranian officials, highlighting India's firm stance on resolving the issue. Jaiswal assured that New Delhi is in constant contact with its embassy in Iran to bolster diplomatic measures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs continues to liaise with the Iranian Embassy in Delhi, as well as the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Tehran, seeking assistance to ensure the swift and safe return of the missing nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)