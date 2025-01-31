Economic Survey 2025 Highlights India’s Transformative Urban Infrastructure Growth

The Economic Survey 2025, presented in Parliament today, showcases India's impressive progress in infrastructure development, underscoring the government’s commitment to building a modern, sustainable, and well-connected urban ecosystem. The survey highlights significant achievements across key initiatives such as metro rail expansion, smart cities, housing, sanitation, and urban mobility.

Hon’ble Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, lauded the advancements, emphasizing their role in fostering inclusive growth and enhancing the ease of living for citizens.

“The survey reaffirms the significant strides we have taken in strengthening urban infrastructure. The metro rail network has now surpassed 1,000 km, vastly improving urban mobility and accessibility. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has transformed sanitation standards nationwide, leading to cleaner and healthier cities. These efforts are crucial in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, ensuring modern and sustainable infrastructure for every citizen,” said Shri Manohar Lal.

Key Achievements in Urban Infrastructure

Metro Rail Expansion

The metro rail network in India has crossed 1,000 km, improving mass transit accessibility in major cities.

Upcoming metro projects aim to enhance connectivity across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U)

Since its launch in 2015, 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned.

89 lakh houses have been completed as of November 2024.

The second phase, PMAY-U 2.0, aims to assist 1 crore more households, addressing the housing needs of urban India.

Smart Cities Mission

7,479 projects worth ₹1.50 lakh crore have been completed.

Developments include: 35,000+ affordable housing units built. 1,700 km of smart roads improving city traffic flow. 16 lakh LED streetlights, reducing energy consumption.



AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation)

Tap water coverage expanded to 70% across urban areas.

Sewerage network coverage increased to 62%, improving sanitation.

5,070 acres of green spaces developed in 500 cities, promoting sustainability.

Future Vision: Smart, Sustainable, and Inclusive Growth

The Economic Survey 2025 highlights the government’s future roadmap for urban development, with a focus on:

Expanding metro rail connectivity to more cities.

Strengthening public transportation networks through bus rapid transit systems.

Enhancing water supply and sewage management to cover all urban areas.

Increasing green and open spaces for a healthier living environment.

Leveraging technology and AI-driven solutions for improved urban governance.

“With a continued focus on smart urban planning, sustainable development, and enhanced public transportation, the government remains committed to building a future-ready infrastructure ecosystem that supports economic growth and improves the quality of life for all,” remarked Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal.

The survey reaffirms India's commitment to urban transformation, positioning the country as a global leader in sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development.