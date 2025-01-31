Assam Government Transforms Proposed Reserve Forests into Revenue Villages

The Assam government announced a major change on Friday, deciding to denotify three Proposed Reserve Forests in Tinsukia district. This decision aims to empower more than 20,000 residents with the right to own land, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

During a Cabinet meeting led by Sarma, the plan to convert these forests into revenue villages received approval. This transformation is expected to resolve land rights challenges for people residing in these areas, Sarma revealed at a late-night press briefing.

The three forests affected by this decision are Talpathar (170 hectares), Mohongpathar (466 hectares), and 1st Addition to Duarmarah (113 hectares). Sarma emphasized that these changes are crucial for providing relief to distressed communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)