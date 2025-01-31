Germany Urges Citizens to Avoid Russia Amid Rising Drone Attacks

In a cautionary note issued on Friday, Germany's foreign ministry advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia. The alert comes in response to a spike in drone attacks across several parts of Russia, notably impacting the metropolitan area of Moscow in recent weeks and months.

Although the drone attacks have not yet inflicted significant material damage, authorities have expressed concerns about their potential effects on public transport infrastructure. The German foreign ministry highlighted this threat on its website, emphasizing the risks posed to civilians in transit.

To counter these threats, Moscow's defense system has been considerably reinforced, as stated by the foreign ministry. However, the possibility of attacks disrupting the public transport network still looms large, necessitating caution for travellers and citizens alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)