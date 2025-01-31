Left Menu

Germany Urges Citizens to Avoid Russia Amid Rising Drone Attacks

Germany's foreign ministry advises against travel to Russia due to rising drone attacks, including in Moscow. While damage has been limited, public transport remains at risk. The defense system around Moscow has been expanded as attacks continue over recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:21 IST
In a cautionary note issued on Friday, Germany's foreign ministry advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia. The alert comes in response to a spike in drone attacks across several parts of Russia, notably impacting the metropolitan area of Moscow in recent weeks and months.

Although the drone attacks have not yet inflicted significant material damage, authorities have expressed concerns about their potential effects on public transport infrastructure. The German foreign ministry highlighted this threat on its website, emphasizing the risks posed to civilians in transit.

To counter these threats, Moscow's defense system has been considerably reinforced, as stated by the foreign ministry. However, the possibility of attacks disrupting the public transport network still looms large, necessitating caution for travellers and citizens alike.

