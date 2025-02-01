Left Menu

Myanmar's Crisis Deepens: Civil War, Poverty, and a Contested Election

Myanmar remains in turmoil four years after the military coup, with widespread poverty, a fragmented economy, and increasing violence. Despite international pressure, peace seems elusive as the military and opposition forces continue to clash. The government's push for elections is criticized as an attempt to legitimize military control.

Myanmar's Crisis Deepens: Civil War, Poverty, and a Contested Election
In Myanmar, four years post-coup, prospects for peace remain grim amid an intensifying civil war despite international calls for a resolution.

The military government, having faced mounting opposition and widespread discontent, continues to enforce violent measures against civilians while opposition groups fight back.

With the nation engulfed in crisis, poverty and economic plight compound daily struggles, while the push for contested elections stirs further tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

