Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire in Gaza: A Fragile Hope for Peace
In a significant development, Red Cross vehicles assembled in Khan Younis, Gaza, to facilitate the release of hostages by Hamas as part of a temporary truce following over 15 months of conflict. The exchange involves three hostages and numerous Palestinian prisoners, marking the fourth swap since the January ceasefire.
Red Cross vehicles arrived Saturday in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, where Hamas is preparing to release hostages under a delicate truce that has paused more than 15 months of warfare.
Three male hostages, including Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, and Ofer Kalderon, will be freed Saturday at two Gaza locations in exchange for the release of numerous Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.
This swap marks the fourth since the January 19 ceasefire, with 15 hostages and hundreds of prisoners already exchanged. The reopening of the Rafah crossing, the only exit for Gazans until May, signals progress in the ceasefire's first phase, which includes further humanitarian aid and more prisoner releases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
