Massive Cooking Gas Explosion Rocks Ghaziabad

In a dramatic incident early Saturday morning, a truck loaded with over 60 cooking gas cylinders exploded in Ghaziabad, as confirmed by the local fire department. The fire, which was attributed to friction in the cylinders, resulted in nearby furniture shops being reduced to ashes.

The explosion occurred around 4 am, sending bystanders scrambling for safety and prompting the swift evacuation of homes in the vicinity. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal stated that it took over eight fire tenders and 90 minutes to bring the situation under control, with no casualties reported.

Prominent political figures have demanded a probe. Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar called for action against the gas plant officers, citing possible threats to the nearby Hindon air base. Another MLA, Madan Bhaiyya, expressed concerns over the presence of multiple petroleum companies in the area.

