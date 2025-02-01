Left Menu

Massive Cooking Gas Explosion Rocks Ghaziabad

A truck carrying over 60 cooking gas cylinders exploded in Ghaziabad, causing significant damage to nearby shops and vehicles, though no casualties were reported. Eyewitnesses suggest nearly 100 cylinders may have exploded. Local politicians call for investigation, citing potential threats to nearby infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:01 IST
  • India

In a dramatic incident early Saturday morning, a truck loaded with over 60 cooking gas cylinders exploded in Ghaziabad, as confirmed by the local fire department. The fire, which was attributed to friction in the cylinders, resulted in nearby furniture shops being reduced to ashes.

The explosion occurred around 4 am, sending bystanders scrambling for safety and prompting the swift evacuation of homes in the vicinity. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal stated that it took over eight fire tenders and 90 minutes to bring the situation under control, with no casualties reported.

Prominent political figures have demanded a probe. Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar called for action against the gas plant officers, citing possible threats to the nearby Hindon air base. Another MLA, Madan Bhaiyya, expressed concerns over the presence of multiple petroleum companies in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

