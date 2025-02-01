Left Menu

Cyber Crime Crackdown: Unveiling the Rajnandgaon Connection

An international cyber fraud syndicate has been dismantled in Chhattisgarh, India, involving mule accounts and transactions worth Rs 10 crore managed by suspects including Shrenik Kumar Sanghvi. The syndicate collaborated with Cambodia-based scammers, transferring money via hawala and cryptocurrency, leading to multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district have successfully dismantled an international cyber fraud syndicate, arresting four individuals linked to a larger network based in Cambodia.

One of the key suspects, Shrenik Kumar Sanghvi from Gujarat, orchestrated the handling of mule accounts, facilitating the transfer of Rs 10 crore to international scammers through hawala and cryptocurrency.

The investigation unveiled a complex operation where Sanghvi and his associates traveled to Cambodia, engaging with a scam centre to provide bank account details of Indians, upon which further fraudulent transactions were conducted.

