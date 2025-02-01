Cyber Crime Crackdown: Unveiling the Rajnandgaon Connection

Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district have successfully dismantled an international cyber fraud syndicate, arresting four individuals linked to a larger network based in Cambodia.

One of the key suspects, Shrenik Kumar Sanghvi from Gujarat, orchestrated the handling of mule accounts, facilitating the transfer of Rs 10 crore to international scammers through hawala and cryptocurrency.

The investigation unveiled a complex operation where Sanghvi and his associates traveled to Cambodia, engaging with a scam centre to provide bank account details of Indians, upon which further fraudulent transactions were conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)