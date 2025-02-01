Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes on Alleged Misuse of Women-Centric Laws

The Supreme Court is set to examine a Public Interest Litigation alleging misuse of women-centric laws like the Dowry Prohibition Act and Domestic Violence Act. The petitioner, Rupshi Singh, argues that these laws are discriminatory against men and often misused by women to file false complaints.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:34 IST
The Supreme Court of India is poised to address a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Monday, which challenges the alleged misuse of various women-centric laws. This development could have significant ramifications for gender-related legal provisions in the country.

The PIL specifically targets laws such as the Dowry Prohibition Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with cruelty to women. Petitioned by Rupshi Singh, the litigation seeks to highlight purported biases within these legal frameworks.

According to Singh, these laws, initially designed to shield women from abuse and harm, have been exploited by some to file false complaints against men. The petitioner calls into question the constitutionality and fairness of these laws, aiming for legal reform to prevent alleged discrimination against men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

