Unveiling the Crime Network: Aman Sahu's Brother Indicted
The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against Akash Kumar, brother of gangster Aman Sahu, in connection with a coal mine attack aimed at extortion in Jharkhand. Kumar, already imprisoned for other crimes, was allegedly involved in financial operations for the terror gang.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Akash Kumar, younger brother of notorious gangster Aman Sahu, for his role in the 2020 Jharkhand Tetariyakhand coal mine terror attack.
According to NIA, the attack was planned by the Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gangs to disrupt operations and extort money.
Kumar, who is jailed for other crimes, allegedly facilitated the gang's finances by laundering extorted funds and investing in assets linked to Aman Sahu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- chargesheet
- Jharkhand
- Aman Sahu
- terror gang
- coal mine attack
- extortion
- crime
- Akash Kumar
- law
Advertisement