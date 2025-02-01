Left Menu

Union Government Boosts Tribal Ministry Budget by 45%

The central government has significantly increased the budget for the Union Tribal Ministry by over 45% to address infrastructure and socio-economic gaps in tribal areas. Key allocations include funding increases for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission, and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, benefiting millions of tribals across India.

The Indian government has substantially increased the Union Tribal Ministry's budget by 45%, from Rs 10,237.33 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 14,925.81 crore in 2025-26. This move is aimed at addressing significant infrastructural deficiencies in tribal-dominated areas nationwide.

A substantial portion of this enhanced budget is earmarked for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which will receive Rs 7,088.60 crore—nearly one and a half times more than the previous year. These schools are crucial for imparting quality education to tribal students across the country.

Other highlighted allocations include significant increases for several initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, with the latter receiving Rs 2,000 crore. These programs aim to uplift tribal communities by improving infrastructure, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

