India's Digital Census: Delayed Again?

The decadal census in India faces another delay with a reduced budget allocation of Rs 574.80 crore for 2025. Initially approved at Rs 8,754.23 crore and postponed due to COVID-19, the census exercise remains on hold, with plans for a self-enumeration digital platform yet to launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India's decadal census faces another delay, raising questions about the timing of this crucial exercise. The Union Budget allocates merely Rs 574.80 crore for the census, suggesting further postponement after the initial schedule was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2019, the Union Cabinet approved a robust Rs 8,754.23 crore for the 2021 census and Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register. However, the efforts were halted in 2020 due to the pandemic, with no new timeline announced.

When it finally proceeds, the census will pioneer a digital approach, allowing citizens to self-enumerate through a portal. This move requires Aadhaar or mobile number verification, with questions spanning household amenities and demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

