India's Digital Census: Delayed Again?

India's decadal census faces another delay, raising questions about the timing of this crucial exercise. The Union Budget allocates merely Rs 574.80 crore for the census, suggesting further postponement after the initial schedule was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2019, the Union Cabinet approved a robust Rs 8,754.23 crore for the 2021 census and Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register. However, the efforts were halted in 2020 due to the pandemic, with no new timeline announced.

When it finally proceeds, the census will pioneer a digital approach, allowing citizens to self-enumerate through a portal. This move requires Aadhaar or mobile number verification, with questions spanning household amenities and demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)