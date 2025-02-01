Left Menu

Revolutionizing Justice: The E-Courts Project in India

The third phase of the e-Courts project in India aims to establish digital and paperless lower courts. With a budget allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, this phase focuses on digitizing court records, creating a unified technology platform, and increasing accessibility for citizens through e-Sewa kendras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:31 IST
Revolutionizing Justice: The E-Courts Project in India
  • Country:
  • India

The e-Courts project in India is set to enter its ambitious third phase, with a substantial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore announced in the Union Budget. The initiative aims to transform the lower courts into digital, online, and paperless entities as part of the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms.

Launched in 2007, the e-Courts project is a cornerstone of the National e-Governance Plan, with phase two concluding in 2023. Phase three marks a significant leap toward enhanced ease of justice by focusing on the complete digitization of court records, including legacy documents.

This phase will introduce intelligent systems to support data-driven decisions by judges and registries. A unified technology platform will create a seamless interface among courts, litigants, and stakeholders. Notably, e-Sewa kendras will provide technology access for citizens, bridging the digital divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building trustworthy AI in medicine: The role of explainability and cognitive load

Beyond tweets and alerts: New role of social media in disaster management

When reality is deceived: The rise of security attacks in remote collaborative mixed reality

Open source under pressure: Challenges of compliance in a regulated world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025