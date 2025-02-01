Revolutionizing Justice: The E-Courts Project in India
The third phase of the e-Courts project in India aims to establish digital and paperless lower courts. With a budget allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, this phase focuses on digitizing court records, creating a unified technology platform, and increasing accessibility for citizens through e-Sewa kendras.
The e-Courts project in India is set to enter its ambitious third phase, with a substantial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore announced in the Union Budget. The initiative aims to transform the lower courts into digital, online, and paperless entities as part of the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms.
Launched in 2007, the e-Courts project is a cornerstone of the National e-Governance Plan, with phase two concluding in 2023. Phase three marks a significant leap toward enhanced ease of justice by focusing on the complete digitization of court records, including legacy documents.
This phase will introduce intelligent systems to support data-driven decisions by judges and registries. A unified technology platform will create a seamless interface among courts, litigants, and stakeholders. Notably, e-Sewa kendras will provide technology access for citizens, bridging the digital divide.
