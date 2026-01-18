Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Bail Rights and Justice System Overhaul

In a strong advocacy for legal reforms, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud highlighted the critical issue of granting bail before conviction during the Jaipur Literature Festival, underscoring it as a fundamental right aligned with the presumption of innocence.

Addressing concerns raised by senior journalist Vir Sanghvi over the Supreme Court's recent decisions, Chandrachud emphasized the necessity for a deeper judicial examination in cases involving national security, while questioning the lengthy undertrial detentions that challenge judicial integrity.

Chandrachud, reflecting on his judicial tenure, cited landmark decisions and pressed for inclusion of civil society in judicial appointments, transparency, and urgent changes in laws, notably advocating for criminalising marital rape to align with constitutional values.