Left Menu

Balochistan Clash: A Deadly Standoff

In Balochistan, Pakistan, 18 security personnel and 12 terrorists were killed during a clash as militants attempted to disrupt peace by setting up roadblocks. Security forces thwarted the attack, affirming the nation's resolve against terrorism amidst increasing violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:36 IST
Balochistan Clash: A Deadly Standoff
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a deadly encounter in Pakistan's Balochistan province, 18 security personnel and 12 terrorists lost their lives. The clash unfolded as terrorists attempted to establish roadblocks in the troubled Mangochar area, Kalat district, overnight between January 31 and February 1.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, stated this act aimed at destabilizing the region's peace by targeting civilians. Security forces and law enforcement immediately responded, defeating the terrorists' plans and securing the area, albeit with significant loss of life among security personnel.

As sanitization operations continue, authorities remain committed to bringing the attackers to justice. The incident underscores the ongoing violence in Balochistan, driven by Baloch extremists, and highlights the broader surge in terrorist activities within Pakistan since the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building trustworthy AI in medicine: The role of explainability and cognitive load

Beyond tweets and alerts: New role of social media in disaster management

When reality is deceived: The rise of security attacks in remote collaborative mixed reality

Open source under pressure: Challenges of compliance in a regulated world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025