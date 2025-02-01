Balochistan Clash: A Deadly Standoff

In a deadly encounter in Pakistan's Balochistan province, 18 security personnel and 12 terrorists lost their lives. The clash unfolded as terrorists attempted to establish roadblocks in the troubled Mangochar area, Kalat district, overnight between January 31 and February 1.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, stated this act aimed at destabilizing the region's peace by targeting civilians. Security forces and law enforcement immediately responded, defeating the terrorists' plans and securing the area, albeit with significant loss of life among security personnel.

As sanitization operations continue, authorities remain committed to bringing the attackers to justice. The incident underscores the ongoing violence in Balochistan, driven by Baloch extremists, and highlights the broader surge in terrorist activities within Pakistan since the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)