Jal Jeevan Mission Extended to 2028 for Rural Tap Water Coverage

The Indian government has extended its Jal Jeevan Mission to 2028, significantly boosting the budget to guarantee tap water access for rural households. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this initiative, as the mission aims for 100% coverage among rural homes.

With an allocated Rs 67,000 crore for the 2025-26 budget, the mission focuses on improving infrastructure quality and ensuring sustainable water services. Emphasizing 'jan bhagidhari', or public participation, agreements will be signed with states and Union Territories to provide citizen-centric water services.

While eleven states and Union Territories have achieved full coverage, larger states remain below 60%. CEEW's Nitin Bassi views this extension as crucial for the mission's goals, highlighting the importance of water supply reliability, quality, and community-driven infrastructure maintenance.

