Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission Extended to 2028 for Rural Tap Water Coverage

The Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming to provide tap water to rural households, has been extended until 2028 with an increased budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a budget allocation of Rs 67,000 crore for 2025-26. The mission targets 100% coverage, emphasizing quality infrastructure and community participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:45 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission Extended to 2028 for Rural Tap Water Coverage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has extended its Jal Jeevan Mission to 2028, significantly boosting the budget to guarantee tap water access for rural households. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this initiative, as the mission aims for 100% coverage among rural homes.

With an allocated Rs 67,000 crore for the 2025-26 budget, the mission focuses on improving infrastructure quality and ensuring sustainable water services. Emphasizing 'jan bhagidhari', or public participation, agreements will be signed with states and Union Territories to provide citizen-centric water services.

While eleven states and Union Territories have achieved full coverage, larger states remain below 60%. CEEW's Nitin Bassi views this extension as crucial for the mission's goals, highlighting the importance of water supply reliability, quality, and community-driven infrastructure maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025