Justice Served: Life Sentence for Polytechnic Student's Killer

In a significant court ruling, a man has been given a life sentence for the murder of Anshu, a 20-year-old polytechnic student, officials announced on Saturday.

Her body was found on May 23, 2021, at Town Polytechnic College, prompting an investigation that led to Rohit Singh's arrest.

Rohit was convicted by Additional District Judge Pratham Kant and fined Rs 40,000 for his crime, confirmed Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)