Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Polytechnic Student's Killer

A court has sentenced Rohit Singh to life imprisonment with a fine for the murder of Anshu, a polytechnic student, three years ago. The murder occurred following a dispute between friends. The verdict was delivered by Additional District Judge Pratham Kant under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:52 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Polytechnic Student's Killer
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:

In a significant court ruling, a man has been given a life sentence for the murder of Anshu, a 20-year-old polytechnic student, officials announced on Saturday.

Her body was found on May 23, 2021, at Town Polytechnic College, prompting an investigation that led to Rohit Singh's arrest.

Rohit was convicted by Additional District Judge Pratham Kant and fined Rs 40,000 for his crime, confirmed Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025