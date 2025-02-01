Justice Served: Life Sentence for Polytechnic Student's Killer
A court has sentenced Rohit Singh to life imprisonment with a fine for the murder of Anshu, a polytechnic student, three years ago. The murder occurred following a dispute between friends. The verdict was delivered by Additional District Judge Pratham Kant under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:52 IST
In a significant court ruling, a man has been given a life sentence for the murder of Anshu, a 20-year-old polytechnic student, officials announced on Saturday.
Her body was found on May 23, 2021, at Town Polytechnic College, prompting an investigation that led to Rohit Singh's arrest.
Rohit was convicted by Additional District Judge Pratham Kant and fined Rs 40,000 for his crime, confirmed Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- life sentence
- murder
- Anshu
- Rohit Singh
- polytechnic student
- verdict
- justice
- crime
- Kanpur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sealdah Court's Awaited Verdict in Shocking Rape and Murder Case
Nation Awaits Verdict in Kolkata's Tragic Hospital Crime
Guilty Verdict for Navalny Lawyers: Framed as Extremists
Neyyattinkara Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Sharon Murder Case
Justice Served: Swift Verdict in Gurap Child's Tragic Case