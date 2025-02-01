Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Electoral Infrastructure

The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated over Rs 1,400 crore to the law ministry to cover expenses for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the purchase of new electronic voting machines. Funds are directed towards elections, voter identity cards, and election-related costs to support India's vast electoral system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:24 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Electoral Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has earmarked a significant amount, over Rs 1,400 crore, for the law ministry to handle expenses for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to procure new electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the budget includes Rs 500 crore specifically for Lok Sabha elections, Rs 300 crore for voter identity cards, and an additional Rs 597.80 crore for various election-related expenses.

Rs 18.72 crore is allocated separately for purchasing new EVMs, ensuring readiness for the world's largest democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025