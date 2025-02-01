Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Electoral Infrastructure

The Union Budget 2025-26 has earmarked a significant amount, over Rs 1,400 crore, for the law ministry to handle expenses for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to procure new electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the budget includes Rs 500 crore specifically for Lok Sabha elections, Rs 300 crore for voter identity cards, and an additional Rs 597.80 crore for various election-related expenses.

Rs 18.72 crore is allocated separately for purchasing new EVMs, ensuring readiness for the world's largest democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)