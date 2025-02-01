Daring Escape Attempt Escalates: Suspect Injured in Police Shooting

A suspect involved in the Kotekar Cooperative Bank robbery was injured during a police shooting. Murugandi Thevar, a key figure in the investigation, tried to escape during an evidence recovery operation.

The incident unfolded on Thursday in Ullal amidst evidence recovery. Thevar, in police custody till February 3, admitted planning the dacoity and named an accomplice, Shashi Thevar, who provided firearms and inside information on the bank's security lapses.

During the operation, Thevar attacked a constable, prompting the Ullal police inspector to fire a warning shot followed by a second shot hitting Thevar below the knee as he attempted his getaway. Both Thevar and the assaulted constable were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Yennepoya Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)