Deadly Encounter: Security Forces Neutralize Eight Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, security forces successfully neutralized eight Naxalites in a fierce gunfight in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, as confirmed by a senior police official. The police recovered various weapons, including an Insas rifle and a barrel grenade launcher, from the encounter site, emphasizing the severity of the confrontation.

The encounter commenced around 8.30 am in the forested area under the Gangaloor police station. The District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the CoBRA unit, had launched an anti-Naxalite operation based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of cadres from the 'West Bastar division' of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoists).

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P stated that security forces recovered the bodies of eight insurgents. He also suggested that more Naxalites might have been killed or injured, with the search operations still ongoing. This encounter adds to the total of 50 Naxalites neutralized this year in Chhattisgarh, following prior operations in Gariaband district and the neutralization of 219 Naxalites last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)