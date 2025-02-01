Left Menu

Truce Triumph: Hostage Exchanges in Gaza Signal Hope Amidst War's Ruins

In a significant development towards peace, Hamas released three Israeli hostages while Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners. These exchanges are part of a ceasefire aimed at ending a protracted 15-month conflict in Gaza, with further negotiations expected to discuss outstanding hostages and a broader settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive step towards peace, the Palestinian militant group Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday. This exchange was reciprocated by Israel freeing 183 Palestinian prisoners, marking a significant phase in the ceasefire designed to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza.

The emotional transfers took place as Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas, along with Israeli-American Keith Siegel, were handed over to Red Cross officials. Meanwhile, Palestinians released were greeted enthusiastically, with 150 arriving in Gaza and 32 in Ramallah. One of the freed prisoners will be exiled to Egypt.

Negotiations for the release of remaining hostages and further de-escalation are expected to commence soon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss possible normalization within the region as the temporary truce holds despite ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

