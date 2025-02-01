Zakia Jafri: A Beacon in the Fight Against Communalism

Zakia Jafri, the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, passed away at the age of 86 in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Her legacy is marked by an unwavering commitment to combat communalism in India.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tribute to Zakia, highlighting her as a pivotal figure who waged a relentless legal fight against the architects of the 2002 Gujarat riots, which claimed her husband's life among 69 others in Gulbarg Society.

Zakia's battle, notably with the Supreme Court, sought justice and accountability from top political leaders involved in the riots that emerged from the Godhra incident. Her determination serves as an enduring inspiration to stand united against divisive ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)