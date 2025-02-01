Left Menu

Karnataka Declared Naxal-Free Following Surrender

In a significant development, Kotehonda Ravindra, a prominent Naxalite, surrendered to authorities in Chikkamagaluru, marking Karnataka as Naxal-free. With the aid of a new surrender policy, Ravindra will receive financial assistance and skill training. His surrender closes 21 years of insurgency involvement across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:43 IST
A prominent Naxalite, Kotehonda Ravindra, has surrendered to police in Chikkamagaluru, making Karnataka officially Naxal-free. Police Superintendent Vikram Amathe confirmed the development to PTI, highlighting the surrender as a significant achievement for state security.

Ravindra, labeled under the 'A' category in the new Surrender Policy, will benefit from a government package including Rs 7.5 lakh and optional skill training with a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. He has 27 registered cases against him, with 13 in Chikkamagaluru alone.

Ravindra's decision follows the surrender of 21 other Naxalites in the state, underscoring a shift towards peace after years of underground activities in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu since 2007. The surrender ceremony saw attendance from key officials, including Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

