Supreme Court Sets Deadline for Convict's Remission Plea in Madhumita Shukla's Murder

The Supreme Court has instructed the Uttarakhand government to swiftly evaluate a remission plea by Rohit Chaturvedi, a convict in the infamous 2003 murder case of poet Madhumita Shukla. Failure to meet the timeline may lead the court to review his bail plea.

Madhumita Shukla was fatally shot in Lucknow, leading to the arrest of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and others, who were ultimately convicted by a CBI probe and sentenced to life in prison.

The apex court emphasized adherence to deadlines, sending a strong message to the Uttar Pradesh government by reshuffling which state holds jurisdiction over such remission cases, potentially impacting similar future instances.

