Supreme Court Sets Deadline for Convict's Remission Plea in Madhumita Shukla's Murder

The Supreme Court has urged the Uttarakhand state government to expedite the consideration of a remission plea by convict Rohit Chaturvedi involved in the 2003 murder of poet Madhumita Shukla. The case, examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation, saw various accused, including former minister Amarmani Tripathi, sentenced to life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:08 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed the Uttarakhand government to swiftly evaluate a remission plea by Rohit Chaturvedi, a convict in the infamous 2003 murder case of poet Madhumita Shukla. Failure to meet the timeline may lead the court to review his bail plea.

Madhumita Shukla was fatally shot in Lucknow, leading to the arrest of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and others, who were ultimately convicted by a CBI probe and sentenced to life in prison.

The apex court emphasized adherence to deadlines, sending a strong message to the Uttar Pradesh government by reshuffling which state holds jurisdiction over such remission cases, potentially impacting similar future instances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

