Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Drug Network Busted

The Delhi Police have arrested four drug peddlers in two operations, seizing over 390 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2.23 crore. Key figures include Sahidul Khan, linked to multiple criminal cases, and Anju, connected to a previous significant heroin seizure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:22 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Drug Network Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended four drug peddlers in meticulously executed operations, seizing heroin worth Rs 2.23 crore.

The first operation led to the arrest of Sahidul Khan, known for his criminal past, caught with 294 grams of heroin. Khan's arrest follows a trail linking him to a couple, Sunny and Sarika, previously nabbed with 280 grams of the drug.

The second operation saw the capture of Anju, alias Gauri Bhabhi, with 96 grams of heroin. Further investigations found her connected to a prior case involving a major heroin haul from Sheikh Shahnawaz, notorious for his extensive criminal record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025