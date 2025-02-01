Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Drug Network Busted

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended four drug peddlers in meticulously executed operations, seizing heroin worth Rs 2.23 crore.

The first operation led to the arrest of Sahidul Khan, known for his criminal past, caught with 294 grams of heroin. Khan's arrest follows a trail linking him to a couple, Sunny and Sarika, previously nabbed with 280 grams of the drug.

The second operation saw the capture of Anju, alias Gauri Bhabhi, with 96 grams of heroin. Further investigations found her connected to a prior case involving a major heroin haul from Sheikh Shahnawaz, notorious for his extensive criminal record.

