EC's Vigilance Blueprint: Securing Delhi's Assembly Polls

As Delhi gears up for the assembly polls on February 5, the Election Commission (EC) has directed its election apparatus to collaborate closely with top police officials. This initiative focuses on maintaining law-and-order during the critical 72 hours preceding the conclusion of voting.

In a directive to the Delhi chief electoral officer, the EC emphasized the need for all enforcement agencies to vigilantly monitor any attempts to misuse money and offer voter inducements. A robust investigation process is crucial to link the election process to the supply of inducements like liquor.

The Commission further instructed that flying squad officers must swiftly file complaints or FIRs against individuals involved in bribery or from whom illegal items are seized. The Delhi Assembly elections will occur on February 5, with votes being counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)