Security Tightened at Madras High Court Amid Safety Concerns

The Madras High Court has ordered heightened security measures, including baggage checks and frisking, to prevent unauthorized items, following an investigation related to dangerous incidents. Plainclothes officers and CCTV will be deployed, requiring cooperation from lawyers and staff. The enhanced security is mandated to be in place within eight weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:01 IST
Security Tightened at Madras High Court Amid Safety Concerns
The Madras High Court has taken decisive action to bolster security within its premises following disturbing incidents involving dangerous items. The directive comes after a probe into the 2024 murder of BSP leader K Armstrong revealed alarming evidence of country-made bombs entering the court complex.

Justices S M Subramaniam and M Jothiraman issued interim orders to ensure that entrances for lawyers, litigants, and court staff are secured, with existing entry and exit points remaining operative. The heightened security measures aim to ensure safety amidst ongoing judicial processes.

Police presence will be intensified with plainclothes personnel and increased CCTV surveillance. Cooperation from bar associations, lawyers, and court staff is essential for the successful implementation of these security enhancements, which have a deadline for completion set for eight weeks from now.

