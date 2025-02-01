Sectarian Clashes and the Battle for Peace in Kurram District
Two terrorists were arrested over an attack on Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan in Kurram district, Pakistan. Following sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni tribes, a ceasefire was in place, yet tension remains high. Investigations continue, while the region faces severe shortages due to road blockades.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Two suspected terrorists have been arrested in Pakistan's Kurram district following an attack on Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan. The incident occurred during a visit to assess security in the region.
Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat stated that the suspects are under investigation to understand their motives and potential connections. Despite a peace agreement between Shia and Sunni tribes aimed at curbing violence in the area, tensions are resurging.
The attack highlights ongoing security challenges as sectarian clashes have already claimed 130 lives. Blockades continue to hamper aid deliveries, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Parachinar, part of Upper Kurram.
(With inputs from agencies.)