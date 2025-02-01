Sectarian Clashes and the Battle for Peace in Kurram District

Two suspected terrorists have been arrested in Pakistan's Kurram district following an attack on Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan. The incident occurred during a visit to assess security in the region.

Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat stated that the suspects are under investigation to understand their motives and potential connections. Despite a peace agreement between Shia and Sunni tribes aimed at curbing violence in the area, tensions are resurging.

The attack highlights ongoing security challenges as sectarian clashes have already claimed 130 lives. Blockades continue to hamper aid deliveries, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Parachinar, part of Upper Kurram.

