Positive Diplomatic Exchange Between Egypt and the U.S.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump had a constructive phone conversation. They emphasized the significance of ongoing coordination between their countries, focusing on the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement's first two phases.
- Egypt
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a constructive phone conversation, as announced by the Egyptian presidency on Saturday.
The leaders discussed crucial issues, particularly emphasizing the need to continue implementing the first and second phases of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, aiming to solidify the truce.
Both presidents underscored the importance of sustained coordination and cooperation between Egypt and the United States, according to the statement.
