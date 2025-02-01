Left Menu

Leaders Forge Ahead: Sisi and Trump's Call on Gaza Ceasefire

In a recent phone call, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President Donald Trump agreed on the necessity to solidify the Gaza ceasefire deal. While humanitarian aid progression was emphasized, discussions over Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians remained unconfirmed, amidst strong regional objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:12 IST
Leaders Forge Ahead: Sisi and Trump's Call on Gaza Ceasefire

In a crucial telephone discussion, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump aligned on strengthening the recently established Gaza ceasefire, Egypt's presidency declared. The conversation underscored the urgency of implementing the ceasefire's phases and enhancing humanitarian support to Gaza.

Trump's earlier call for the relocation of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan was conspicuously absent from the official statement. The contentious suggestion has been widely criticized, with Sisi rebuking it as an "act of injustice." Notwithstanding, Trump reiterated his stance, referencing U.S. aid contributions.

Amidst ongoing regional diplomacy efforts, Arab foreign ministers in Cairo collectively rejected the idea, citing risks to regional peace. Meanwhile, Sisi and Trump expressed their will to foster peace and broaden economic relations, with Sisi extending an invitation for Trump to visit Egypt to advance discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025