Leaders Forge Ahead: Sisi and Trump's Call on Gaza Ceasefire

In a crucial telephone discussion, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump aligned on strengthening the recently established Gaza ceasefire, Egypt's presidency declared. The conversation underscored the urgency of implementing the ceasefire's phases and enhancing humanitarian support to Gaza.

Trump's earlier call for the relocation of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan was conspicuously absent from the official statement. The contentious suggestion has been widely criticized, with Sisi rebuking it as an "act of injustice." Notwithstanding, Trump reiterated his stance, referencing U.S. aid contributions.

Amidst ongoing regional diplomacy efforts, Arab foreign ministers in Cairo collectively rejected the idea, citing risks to regional peace. Meanwhile, Sisi and Trump expressed their will to foster peace and broaden economic relations, with Sisi extending an invitation for Trump to visit Egypt to advance discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)