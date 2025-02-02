Crisis in Kursk: Dormitory Disaster Unfolds

On Saturday, Ukraine's military reported a significant incident involving Russian forces striking a dormitory in Russia's Kursk region, an area under Ukrainian control.

According to military spokesperson Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, nearly 100 individuals are feared trapped beneath the debris, with cries and moans echoing from the site.

The dormitory primarily housed elderly and infirm residents, highlighting the conflict's impact on vulnerable populations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)