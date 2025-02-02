Left Menu

Crisis in Kursk: Dormitory Disaster Unfolds

Ukraine's military reported that Russian forces hit a dormitory in Russia's Kursk region. Nearly 100 people, mostly elderly and infirm, are believed trapped under the rubble, with cries for help heard from within. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict impacting the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:22 IST
Crisis in Kursk: Dormitory Disaster Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, Ukraine's military reported a significant incident involving Russian forces striking a dormitory in Russia's Kursk region, an area under Ukrainian control.

According to military spokesperson Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, nearly 100 individuals are feared trapped beneath the debris, with cries and moans echoing from the site.

The dormitory primarily housed elderly and infirm residents, highlighting the conflict's impact on vulnerable populations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025