Crisis in Kursk: Dormitory Disaster Unfolds
Ukraine's military reported that Russian forces hit a dormitory in Russia's Kursk region. Nearly 100 people, mostly elderly and infirm, are believed trapped under the rubble, with cries for help heard from within. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict impacting the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:22 IST
On Saturday, Ukraine's military reported a significant incident involving Russian forces striking a dormitory in Russia's Kursk region, an area under Ukrainian control.
According to military spokesperson Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, nearly 100 individuals are feared trapped beneath the debris, with cries and moans echoing from the site.
The dormitory primarily housed elderly and infirm residents, highlighting the conflict's impact on vulnerable populations in the region.
