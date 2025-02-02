Left Menu

Eyal Zamir Appointed as New Israeli Military Chief Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Eyal Zamir has been appointed as the new chief of staff of Israel's military. This follows Herzi Halevi's resignation over a security failure. Zamir, a retired major general, takes command amid conflicts in Gaza and elsewhere. He's previously served in senior military roles, including deputy chief of staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 01:57 IST
In a significant shake-up within Israel's military leadership, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israeli Katz have appointed Eyal Zamir as the new chief of staff. The decision follows nearly two weeks after the current military chief, Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation.

Eyal Zamir, who served in the Israeli military for 28 years and rose to the rank of retired major general, will step into his new role as the military continues to grapple with complex challenges. These include ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and threats from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen.

Zamir's previous roles, including deputy chief of staff and head of southern command, equip him with robust experience for his new responsibilities. As he prepares to take over, he will address the aftermath of severe security failures that triggered public discontent, prompting calls for governmental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

