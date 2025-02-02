Tragic Killing: Civilians Targeted Amid Rising Tensions in Gadchiroli

A 45-year-old man was murdered by Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday, local officials reported.

The victim, Sukhram Madavi, was from Kiyer village in Bhamragad tehsil, where the incident unfolded in the early hours.

According to preliminary findings, Maoists accused Madavi of being a police informer and subsequently killed him. A pamphlet left at the site alleged his involvement in assisting police to establish new camps in the region. Authorities confirmed this is the first civilian death attributed to Maoists in the area this year, and an investigation is ongoing.

