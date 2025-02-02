Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

In a decisive crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, over 56 acres of poppy farms, valued at more than Rs 27 crore, were destroyed in Assam's Goalpara district. The action took place in January as part of the state's ongoing campaign against drug cartels.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to announce the destruction, playfully addressing local drug operators and warning potential criminals about the state's zero-tolerance policy. He shared a video showing a tractor demolishing the poppy fields, surrounded by law enforcement personnel.

Emphasizing the government's firm stance, Sarma urged residents to associate drugs with the vigilance and strength of the Assam police, reinforcing the message with the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs.

