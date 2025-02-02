Left Menu

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Authorities in Assam destroyed over 56 acres of poppy cultivation, worth approximately Rs 27 crore, in the Goalpara district. This move was part of a concerted effort to combat illegal drug activities in the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation via a social media post, emphasizing the state's dedication to fighting drug-related crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:34 IST
In a decisive crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, over 56 acres of poppy farms, valued at more than Rs 27 crore, were destroyed in Assam's Goalpara district. The action took place in January as part of the state's ongoing campaign against drug cartels.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to announce the destruction, playfully addressing local drug operators and warning potential criminals about the state's zero-tolerance policy. He shared a video showing a tractor demolishing the poppy fields, surrounded by law enforcement personnel.

Emphasizing the government's firm stance, Sarma urged residents to associate drugs with the vigilance and strength of the Assam police, reinforcing the message with the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

