Forgery Scandal: Fake Birth Certificates Uncovered in Malegaon

In a significant crackdown against document forgery, police in Nashik's Malegaon district have arrested two people for allegedly presenting fake papers to secure birth certificates. The accused were apprehended following a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who flagged widespread fraudulent activity impacting the issuance process.

The investigation revealed that the trio involved, Sayyed Sajid Sayyed Wahab, Shabana Bano Sheikh Haneef, and Nazma Bano Abdul Shakoor, submitted forged Aadhaar, ration cards, and other documents in December 2024. Consequently, a case has been filed under multiple charges including forgery and cheating as per the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

BJP leader Somaiya accused the suspects of being Bangladeshi nationals and detailed in his submission the issuance of nearly 4,000 birth certificates based on fake credentials. The Maharashtra government has already suspended two revenue officials amid the revelations, as the police continue their interrogation and probe into potential accomplices in the alleged scheme.

