Road Rage Escalates to Violence in Uttar Pradesh

A road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra escalated into a shooting, injuring two individuals. The conflict arose from a vehicle collision and led to a violent altercation between two groups. Police have detained three people for questioning and are working to locate other involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonebhadra | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An episode of road rage turned violent in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, leaving two individuals injured, according to local police reports. The altercation, stemming from a vehicular collision, occurred near Sheetla Chauraha in the Robertsganj area late on Saturday night.

The incident unfolded when Murli's SUV collided with a parked pickup truck, owned by Rajababu. A dispute ensued between Rajababu, his associates Suraj Sonkar and Vikas Sonkar, and Murli, who soon called in his friend, Nitesh Singh, for backup.

In the ensuing scuffle, Nitesh allegedly fired a pistol, injuring Vikas, and suffered a gunshot wound himself. Both injured parties are receiving medical treatment. Authorities have registered a case and detained three individuals for further questioning, continuing their efforts to trace other suspects involved in this violent altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

