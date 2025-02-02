Road Rage Escalates to Violence in Uttar Pradesh

An episode of road rage turned violent in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, leaving two individuals injured, according to local police reports. The altercation, stemming from a vehicular collision, occurred near Sheetla Chauraha in the Robertsganj area late on Saturday night.

The incident unfolded when Murli's SUV collided with a parked pickup truck, owned by Rajababu. A dispute ensued between Rajababu, his associates Suraj Sonkar and Vikas Sonkar, and Murli, who soon called in his friend, Nitesh Singh, for backup.

In the ensuing scuffle, Nitesh allegedly fired a pistol, injuring Vikas, and suffered a gunshot wound himself. Both injured parties are receiving medical treatment. Authorities have registered a case and detained three individuals for further questioning, continuing their efforts to trace other suspects involved in this violent altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)