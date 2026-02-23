Tragic Altercations: Two Cases of Violence Shake Delhi

In a tragic turn of events, a minor boy has been fatally stabbed in Delhi's Mangolpuri area following an argument that escalated into violence. Delhi Police reported that three minors have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The victim, known as Lalu, used to work at a local stall. The altercation began with a minor disagreement, which quickly intensified, leading to the fatal stabbing. Police have confirmed the recovery of the weapon used in the crime.

Further disquieting news emerged from Sarita Vihar, where a woman and her young daughter were discovered dead. Authorities have pointed to Deen Dayal, a nearby resident, as the prime suspect in the case. Investigations are underway in both instances, with mounting public concern over safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)