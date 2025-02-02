Journalistic Integrity Threatened: Calls for Honest Probe Intensify

Amidst the controversial probe into the purported FIR leak in the Anna University student sexual assault case, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran has voiced strong opposition against the Special Investigation Team's actions.

Dhinakaran condemned the team's practices, which include intimidating journalists with irrelevant questions and confiscating their devices, actions he described as disturbing.

He emphasized the need for an honest investigation by the Tamil Nadu police and urged the cessation of journalist harassment. On February 1, journalists gathered at the Chennai Press Club to protest these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)