Journalistic Integrity Threatened: Calls for Honest Probe Intensify
TTV Dhinakaran criticizes the Special Investigation Team for intimidating journalists and seizing mobile phones during the Anna University student sexual assault case investigation. He condemned unlawful summons and urged a transparent inquiry to unearth the true perpetrators while respecting journalistic freedom. Journalists protested against the alleged harassment.
Amidst the controversial probe into the purported FIR leak in the Anna University student sexual assault case, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran has voiced strong opposition against the Special Investigation Team's actions.
Dhinakaran condemned the team's practices, which include intimidating journalists with irrelevant questions and confiscating their devices, actions he described as disturbing.
He emphasized the need for an honest investigation by the Tamil Nadu police and urged the cessation of journalist harassment. On February 1, journalists gathered at the Chennai Press Club to protest these actions.
